Ukraine dealing with ‘absolute evil’ of Russian invasion, Zelensky says

Volodymyr Zelensky has suggested Ukraine are facing the “absolute evil” of Russia's invasion, after claiming another child has been killed by Russian shelling.

“Today it became known about the death of another child caused by Russian shelling in Donbas, in the Luhansk region,” the president said.

“This is it: A six-year-old boy on Moskovska Street is also, as it turned out, a dangerous enemy for the Russian Federation. We are dealing with absolute evil.”

