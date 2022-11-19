Independent TV
James Cleverly warns nuclear threat from Iran 'more advanced than ever before'
The threat from Iran’s nuclear programme is “more advanced than ever before,” James Cleverly has said.
Addressing an international security conference in Bahrain on Saturday, 19 November, the foreign secretary warned that Iranian-supplied weapons are threatening security in the Middle East and beyond, referencing Iranian-made attack drones being used by Russia to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine as he accused the Tehran regime of spreading “bloodshed and destruction” around the world.
“As their people demonstrate against decades of oppression, Iran’s rulers are spreading bloodshed and destruction as far away as Kyiv,” Mr Cleverly said.
01:13