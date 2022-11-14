Russian zookeeper appears to steal raccoon from Ukrainian zoo as troops flee Kherson

Video footage appears to show a Russian zookeeper stealing animals from a Ukrainian zoo aided by troops fleeing Kherson.

Oleg Zubkov - who owns Taigan Lion Park in Crimea - is seen picking up a raccoon by its tail and throwing it into a cage.

Known as “Lion Man”, Zubkov was convicted for negligence last year after one of his tigers bit a child’s finger off.

“The occupiers stole everything from Kherson: Paintings from art galleries, antiquities from museums... but their most prized loot was a raccoon they stole from a zoo,” Ukraine’s defence ministry wrote on Twitter.

