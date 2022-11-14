Volodymyr Zelensky waves to residents during visit to newly-liberated city of Kherson

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky waved to residents in Kherson during his visit to the newly-liberated city on Monday, 14 November.

Russian troops withdrew from the southern city last week after months of occupation.

Kherson is the only regional capital Russia has captured since Vladimir Putin began an invasion of Ukraine in February.

Mr Zelensky’s visit comes after he accused Russia of committing war crimes in the city.

“Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found,” he said in a video address.

