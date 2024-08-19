Zelensky criticises UK for ‘slowing down’ support for fight against Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the UK of “slowing down” its support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion continues.

It came as fighting continued in Russia’s Kursk region, where Ukrainian troops have been deployed since 6 August in a bid to divert the Kremlin’s military focus away from the front line in Ukraine.

As Ukraine gained territory inside Russia, the Ukrainian president issued a call to allies for more assistance.

“We have seen throughout this war that the United Kingdom has shown real leadership... This is what has saved thousands of our people... But unfortunately the situation has slowed down,” Mr Zelensky said in a nightly address over the weekend.