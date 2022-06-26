Russian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital

Russia has attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for the first time in weeks, striking at least two residential buildings on Sunday (26 June).

Mayor Vitali Klitschko has confirmed that two people were injured in the attack.

Before the strikes, the city had not faced any strikes since 5 June, as Vladimir Putin's forces had focused instead on consolidating gains in the east of Ukraine.

Footage shared by the emergency services in Kyiv shows rescuers battling flames and pulling civilians from the rubble.

