Children shelter in Kyiv metro as Russian missiles rain on Ukraine’s capital

Kyiv civilians huddled together in a metro station during a Russian combined missile and drone attack on Ukraine's capital overnight on Thursday, 24 April.

At least nine people were killed and more than 70 were injured, Ukraine's State Emergency Service said.

Six children were reported to be among the injured.

The attack triggered fires, smashed buildings and buried residents under rubble.

The attack came hours after Donald Trump lashed out at Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, accusing him of preventing a peace deal and claiming he has been “harder” to deal with than Russia.