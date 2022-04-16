Smoke filled the sky above Kyiv on Saturday (16 April) as Russia attacked armour-producing plants around the Ukrainian capital.

According to local reports, a massive fire broke out in the Darnytskyi District after a tank repair plant was targeted from the air.

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Vladimir Putin’s forces have conducted strikes against military targets with long-range precision weapons in both Kyiv and the city of Nikolayev.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Military Administration has urged local residents not to return home as Russia’s shelling of the capital resumes.

