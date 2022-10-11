Residents of Kyiv were filmed singing in a metro station as they sheltered from airstrikes on Monday (10 October).

Missiles rained down on Ukraine’s capital as Vladimir Putin ordered revenge for a blast on the Crimean bridge and footage shows groups of people gathered together during an air raid alert.

“Ukraine’s spirit is unbreakable,” the nation’s defence ministry tweeted, sharing a video of the singing.

Monday marked the most widespread air strikes across Ukraine since the start of the war, Reuters reported.

