Drone footage filmed on Sunday (3 April) captures the destruction and damage to residential buildings in the besieged city of Mariupol.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have engaged in heavy fighting for over a month as they struggle for control of the war-torn area.

The port city - previously home to over 400,000 people - has been under heavy bombardment for weeks, with many buildings reduced to rubble.

Civilians that remain in Mariupol have been sheltering in basements with little food, power or running water for a number of weeks.

