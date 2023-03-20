Putin appears to be heckled during Mariupol visit

Vladimir Putin appeared to be heckled by a Mariupol resident during his visit to the annexed city on Sunday (19 March).

According to The Telegraph, as the president of Russia met with supposedly grateful Ukrainians, a woman can be heard shouting: “It’s all lies, it’s all just for show.”

In the footage, which was broadcast on television, Mr Putin’s security team appear to begin frantically looking around to try and locate the disturbance.

The president was meeting residents of a reconstructed apartment block, with one of those he spoke to describing Mariupol as “paradise”.

