Ukrainian man filmed trying to block Russian military convoy

Gut-wrenching footage has emerged of the moment a desperate Ukrainian civilian stood in front of a Russian convoy in a scene reminiscent of Tiananmen Square.

The video, posted on social media by Ukrainian outlet HB, shows the brave man risking his life by trying to block a convoy of armoured vehicles streaking along the road towards him.

Gasps are heard from the people filming the incident as the man confronts the Russian troops and the vehicles appear to drive around him.

