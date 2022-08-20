Destroyed Russian tanks displayed as part of Ukraine independence celebrations

Destroyed Russian military equipment has gone on display in Kyiv as Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on 24 August.

Footage shows the tanks in the streets of Kyiv, which will be on display as part of an exhibition linked to the celebrations.

Ukraine will celebrate its 31st Independence Day on Wednesday. It is the main state holiday in the country, celebrating its declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

This year’s celebrations will fall on the six month anniversary of the Russian invasion.

