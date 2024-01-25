The Russian military aircraft that crashed on Wednesday, 25 January was “quite possibly” struck down by a Ukrainian missile, according to Civitas Director of Defence.

“Even the Ukrainian military intelligence and presidential address yesterday confirmed that it was quite possibly a Ukrainian missile that struck it,” said Robert Clark, Director of Defence & Security Unit at Civitas, while speaking to Sky News on Thursday,

Footage circulated from Telegram on Wednesday of a Russian plane crashing. Russian state media reported that 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war were on board,

“There’s actually no evidence for this yet. There’s very little footage suggesting that there was anywhere near the number of people on board the plane, let alone 65 prisoners of war,” he added.