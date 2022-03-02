A missile appears to strike a building in Ukraine as a volunteer records a video on his mobile phone asking for donations.

Speaking in the video, the man explains that he has brought supplies from a supermarket and has delivered them to those in need, before he is cut off by the sound of an airstrike.

While it is unclear exactly where the missile hit, the blast shatters windows and sends debris flying across the room he's filming in.

The man then quickly picks up the camera before ending his recording.

