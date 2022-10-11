Moment Russian missile hits Lviv power substation in dashcam footage

The moment a Russian rocket hit an electrical substation in Lviv has been captured on dashcam footage.

Video taken from a lorry driving close by shows flames and black smoke rising from the site after the impact.

Missiles rained down on cities across Ukraine on Monday (10 October) as Vladimir Putin ordered revenge for a blast on the Crimean bridge over the weekend.

Parks, tourist sites and busy intersections were targeted in the centre of the capital Kyiv, while infrastructure targets were hit in eight regions.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.