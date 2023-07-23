Residential buildings and church damaged in Russian missile attack on Odesa

At least one person was killed and at least 18 more were injured in a Russian attack on Odesa early on Sunday 23 July, according to Ukraine officials.

The missile strike damaged an administrative building and a nearby residential building, as well as the city’s Transfiguration Cathedral.

Debris blocked part of a key road in the city centre, with rubble scattered around, power lines damaged, and windows blown out.

In the affected residential building, some people became trapped in their apartments as a result of the damage caused by the attack.

An 85-year-old woman was rescued by emergency service workers, who gave her first aid.