Jens Stoltenberg has said “Ukraine can win this war,” adding that Nato must continue to step up its military support to the country.

The organisation’s secretary general added that Vladimir Putin’s invasion is “not going to plan” and Moscow is “not achieving its strategic objectives”.

“Russia’s war in Ukraine is not going as Moscow has planned,” Mr Stoltenberg said.

“They failed to take Kyiv, they are pulling back from around Kharkiv. Their major offensive in the Donbas has stalled.”

