Putin agrees UN officials can inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia power plant

Russia will allow UN officials to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has said.

The announcement, made after a call between Mr Putin and French president Emmanuel Macron, comes as fighting has been reported near the plant.

International leaders have warned of a potential major accident if conflict continues near the complex. Both Russia and Ukraine have claimed that the other has attacked the plant.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukrainian diplomats, UN diplomats and the International Atomic Energy Agency are working on a mission to be sent to the complex.

