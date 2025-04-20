Mass prisoner swap brings emotional homecoming for hundreds of Ukrainian troops

Dozens of released Ukrainian prisoners of war embraced loved ones in emotional reunions after they were returned from Russian captivity.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said 277 Ukrainian soldiers were returned in the war's largest exchange on Saturday (19 April).

Most Ukrainians were young people born after 2000, Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said.

Since Russia's invasion began, a total of 4,552 Ukrainians, both military and civilians, have been returned.

Thousands of prisoners of war remain in captivity.

Saturday's exchange was the 63rd since the start of the war.