Vladimir Putin’s hands could suggest health problems, former British Army chief says

Vladimir Putin’s hands could indicate that he has health problems, a former British Army chief has said.

Lord Richard Dannatt, former chief of general staff to the army, suggested that the appearance of Russian president’s hands could mean he is receiving injections.

“Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can’t take injections,” Lord Dannatt said.

The theory comes months after Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov denied that Putin was being treated for blood cancer.

