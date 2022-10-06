Putin signs annexation of Ukraine territories as Zelensky claims gains

Vladimir Putin has signed the final documents in the annexation of four regions of Ukraine, despite his military suffering more setbacks.

The Russian president signed a decree to “accept” Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson into the Russian Federation, as well as formalising Russia’s seizure of the Zaporizhzhia power plant.

However, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Ukraine has made “dozens” of gains in the south, in settlements north east of the city of Kherson.

