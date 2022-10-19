Civilians evacuate Kherson ahead of Putin declaring martial law

Civilians evacuated Kherson on Wednesday, 19 October, as Vladimir Putin said that he was introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that were annexed in September.

Moscow-installed authorities in the southern port city told its residents to expect shelling and to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian assault to take it back.

Martial law has been declared in Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk and Donetsk.

Putin did not immediately specify what it would entail, but legislature indicates that it may involve restrictions on daily life such as travel and public gatherings.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.