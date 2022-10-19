Putin announces martial law in illegally annexed regions of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin on Wednesday declared martial law in four illegally annexed regions of Ukraine.

The Russian president didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under the decree, but legislation indicates it may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies.

“Martial law was in effect before they joined Russia,” Putin said of the regions.

“Now we need to formalise this regime already within the framework of the Russian legislation.”

