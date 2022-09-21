Vladimir Putin accuses the west of ‘nuclear blackmail’ in rare national address

Vladimir Putin has accused the west of engaging in “nuclear blackmail” against Russia.

The president also announced partial military mobilisation as he made a rare national address on Wednesday.

“High-positioned representatives of leading Nato states were saying there might be a possibility to use nuclear weapons against Russia,” Putin said.

“Those that allow such statements shall be reminded that our country also has various weapons of destruction... if there is a threat to the territorial integrity to our country and our people, we will certainly use all the means available to us - I’m not bluffing.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.