A Russian fighter jet “released a missile” in the vicinity of a British aircraft over the Black Sea, Ben Wallace has said.

The defence secretary told MPs in the House of Commons that the incident happened in “international airspace” three weeks ago, on 29 September.

An unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint plane was “interacted with” by two Russian SU-27s while on “routine patrol” over the Black Sea.

“During that interaction, it transpired that one of the SU-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range,” Mr Wallace said.

