An NBC News reporter was briefly interrupted by a sweet Ukrainian child who wanted to play as she was broadcasting from a refugee camp in Poland.

Ellison Barber was filming a segment about life in the camp when a young girl, holding a football, appeared next to her.

The adorable child excitedly plays up to the camera as Ms Barber explains they had been "playing soccer" in the morning.

"The best interruption of a live shot I’ve ever had," she later added, sharing the video on Twitter.

Sign our Refugees Welcome campaign here and if you are able to donate click here.