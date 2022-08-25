Ukraine: Sir Keir Starmer offers 'unshakable support' on country's independence day

Labour has an "unshakable support" for the people of Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer said as he watched Ukrainian troops training in W on Wiltshire on Wednesday, 24 August.

The Labour leader observed Ukrainian soldiers being trained with live rounds on Salisbury Plain on their country's independence day from the Moscow-controlled former Soviet Union.

"My message to the Ukrainian people... is that on the issue of defending Ukraine against Russian aggression, we stand united. We will not be divided politically in the United Kingdom on this," Sir Keir said.

