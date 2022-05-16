Ukrainian soldiers load bodies of deceased Russian troops into refrigerated train

Ukrainian forces continue the grim task of recovering the bodies of Russian servicemen killed in battle, as Vladimir Putin’s troops continue to pull back from Kharkiv.

At least 41 bodies were recovered from villages near Ukraine’s second-largest city on Saturday, officials said.

Footage shows soldiers loading the deceased onto refrigerated train wagons ahead of a possible return to Russia.

Forensic experts were also at the scene to inspect the remains for means of identification and to record a cause of death.

An official agreement to transfer the bodies to Russia remains unresolved.

