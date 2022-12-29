Ukraine dismantles statue of Russian empress Catherine the Great in Odessa

Council workers in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa have dismantled a monument to Russian empress Catherine the Great after a public vote to get rid of it.

The statue of Catherine II was erected in 1900 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the city’s founding.

However, on 5 November, Odessa City Council announced that the majority of its voters (50.2 per cent) supported dismantling the monument amid Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Footage shows workers loading the statue onto a truck before it was taken away and relocated to the Odessa Fine Arts Museum.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.