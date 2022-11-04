Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range

Drone footage shows a Ukrainian soldier emerging from a hiding place to fire a rocket at a Russian tank, prompting an explosion.

A T-80 tank drives along a muddy track before a soldier comes out from trees on the left, firing a missile from a close distance, which sends debris flying and smoke billowing into the air.

95th Air Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, who released the footage on 4 November, said: “A fighter of the 1st Airborne Assault Battalion of the 95th Separate Airborne Assault Brigade destroyed an enemy tank at close range.”

