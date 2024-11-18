Watch: Zelensky responds to US decision to allow long-range missile strikes in Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky has responded to Washington’s decision to use US-made long-range missiles to target Russian territory.

President Zelensky said in a video message addressing the nation on Sunday (17 November): “The plan to strengthen Ukraine is a victory plan that I presented to our partners. One of the main points is long-range for our army.

“Today, much is being said in the media about us receiving permission for the relevant actions. But strikes are not made with words. Such things are not announced. The missiles will speak for themselves. Glory to Ukraine!"