US shipment of weapons arrives in Ukraine as Russia tensions mount

The first shipment of military aid provided by the US to the Ukrainian Armed Forces arrived at the Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv over the weekend.

In footage released by Ukrainian Military TV, the 90-ton shipment was seen being unloaded from a plane.

The supply was delivered as roughly 100,000 Russian troops remain stationed along the border of the country amid rising tensions.

According to the US Embassy in Kyiv, 200,000lbs of “lethal aid,” including “ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine" were included in the shipment.

