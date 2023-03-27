Ukrainian soldiers comforted by animals in therapy for war PTSD

Ukrainian soldiers who fought on the frontline of Bakhmut have taken part in animal therapy sessions to aid their mental health.

The organisation, called Spirit, offered the troops the chance to stroke dogs and ride horses as respite from the effects of the war.

Some soldiers who attend the sessions may be suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, the centre’s founder Ganna Burago said.

“We don’t diagnose them here but their psycho-emotional state is very complicated,” the psychologist added.

