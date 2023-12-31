Independent TV
Explosion in Russian city caught on dashcam footage
Dashcam footage shows the moment an explosion takes place in the Russian city of Belgorod, where Russian authorities say 14 people have died in Ukrainian strikes on 30 December.
A further 111 people have been injured in the city close to the Ukraine border.
A Ukrainian security source reportedly told the BBC that Kyiv fired 70 drones at Russian military targets, but they blamed a “failure in Russia’s air defences for fragments falling in Belgorod.”
The event comes a day after Russian strikes across Ukraine killed 39 people. The bombardment was described by Kyiv as Russia’s biggest missile strike of the war so far.
