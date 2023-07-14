Video shared by Ukrainian forces appears to show troops launching a “special operation” on a Russian-held island in the Dnipro river.

Footage shows Ukrainian soldiers chasing after what the force claimed to be an "enemy boat", as they headed towards a Russian-held island.

“After detailed planning, the soldiers of the 73rd Marine Center of Special Operations of the SSO advanced on two boats and stormed the enemy’s positions,” the Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

An “enemy boat” was destroyed and another was damaged, Ukrainian officials said.

Footage that appears to be taken on a drone shows troops firing towards the island.