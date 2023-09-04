Moment Ukrainian kamikaze drone destroys Russian boat as sea war intensifies

This is the moment a Russain landing boat was destroyed by a Ukranian drone as the sea battles in the war-torn country intensified.

The footage reportedly shows a Ukrainian Bayraktar-TB2 kamikaze drone destroying a Russian KS-701 Tuna vessel in the northwestern Black Sea.

Russia suffered fatalities and casualties in the strike, with a military helicopter airlifting the wounded according to local reports.

The strike comes as a Ukrainian kamikaze drone struck a FSB security service building in the nuclear town of Kurchatov in a separate attack.