Sloviansk in Ukraine came under heavy fire from Russian forces on Tuesday (5 July), with various parts of the city shattered to pieces and fires still being put out by emergency services.

A local police chief said Russia fired prohibited cluster munitions, which would be added to a file of an “already extensive list of crimes that will be submitted to The Hague Tribunal.”

Local authorities said at least one person was killed and another seven were wounded by the Russian shelling affecting the city’s central market and several districts.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.