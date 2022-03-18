The civilians defending Ukraine | On The Ground

As war rages on in Ukraine, a soaring number of men and women are signing up to support the country’s war effort by training for combat, defending territory, and providing protection for those fleeing Russia’s advance.

Independent TV’s Bel Trew reports from the heart of the conflict, talking to the people who make up Ukraine’s civilian army.

