Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of committing the “most terrible war crimes” since the Second World War as he called for trials akin to those held after the defeat of the Nazis.

The Ukrainian president accused Vladimir Putin’s forces of shooting and raping civilians during a graphic address to the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday.

“Russian troops are deliberately destroying Ukrainian cities to ashes with artillery and airstrikes,” Mr Zelensky said.

“They deliberately shoot civilians on the road trying to escape... they even deliberately blow up shelters where civilians hide from airstrikes.”

