A Russian activist and former neo-Nazi has released a video threatening to kill Ukrainians who don’t join his nation’s cause.

Pavel Gubarev, described as Russia’s “DPR figure” in Donetsk, tells those in the annexed regions that Vladimir Putin’s forces “aren’t coming to kill you, but to convince you”.

“But if you don’t want to be convinced, we’ll kill you. We’ll kill as many as we have to: one million, five million, or exterminate all of you,” he goes on to say.

Journalist Julia Davis, creator of the upcoming Russian Media Monitor documentary, shared the video.

