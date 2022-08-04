A Ukrainian flag has been installed at the highest point above Sviatohirsk, a city in the Russian-occupied Donetsk region.

Footage shared by the National Guard of Ukraine shows soldiers hanging the flag from the Pam’yatnyk Artemu monument, which overlooks the historic monastery town.

“It is symbolic that the monument to the pro-Russian revolutionary became a stand for our flag - a symbol of state sovereignty,” they captioned the video.

“Victory will be ours! Glory to Ukraine! Glory to our heroes!”

