Ukrainian boy travels to Minnesota for free prosthetic arm

A Ukrainian boy whose arm was amputated after a Russian attack has travelled to Minnesota so that he can have a prosthetic limb fitted.

Artem was playing at his home when a missile landed, killing his father and another boy.

The boy the first is receiving a prosthetic limb for free through the Protez organisation, an organisation helping soldiers and civilians who have lost limbs.

Artem and his family will stay in the US until he receives the prosthetic.

