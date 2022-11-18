Moment huge explosion rocks Dnipro amid Russian missile attack

Dramatic footage captured the moment a Russian missile attack rocked Dnipro, causing a huge explosion.

Ukraine’s fourth-largest city was targeted by a barrage of rockets that rained down across parts of the country following Russia’s withdrawal from Kherson.

Dashcam video shows one explosion outside the Southern Machine-Building Plant, a state-owned aerospace manufacturer.

Vehicles can be seen pulling over in the aftermath of the strike.

At least 14 people in Dnipro were wounded as a result of the missile attack, according to the region’s governor.

