Ukraine denies Russian claim it killed 600 soldiers in ‘mass missile strike’

Ukraine has labelled a Russian claim that it killed hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers in a “mass missile strike” as “propaganda”.

Moscow claimed, without providing any evidence, that the attack in the eastern city of Kramatorsk had killed more than 600 Ukrainian forces, adding it was in retaliation for a Ukrainian attack on a Russian base that killed dozens of soldiers on New Year’s Day.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, Kramatorsk’s mayor, said the strike had damaged two educational facilities and eight apartment buildings - but that there had been no casualties.

