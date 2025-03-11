Flames light up Moscow’s sky after the Russian capital was hit by the largest Ukraine drone attack in years.

The Russian military said air defences overnight on Monday (10 March) shot down 337 Ukrainian drones over 10 Russian regions.

The attack came as a Ukrainian delegation was set to meet with America’s top diplomat in Saudi Arabia about ending the three-year fighting with Russia.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials on the attack.

The most drones — 126 — were shot down over the Kursk region across the border from Ukraine, parts of which Kyiv’s forces control, and 91 were shot down over the Moscow region, according to a statement by Russia’s Defence Ministry.