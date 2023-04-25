Russian airstrike destroys Ukrainian history museum

At least one person died and 10 people were injured after a Russian missile hit a history museum in Kupiansk, Ukraine, on Tuesday (25 April), Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“There are still people under the rubble... All those guilty of these war crimes will definitely be brought to justice,” the Ukrainian president said.

Mr Zelensky posted footage on social media showing devastated buildings and emergency services on scene.

At least three people were hospitalised, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

