Putin trying to ‘eliminate culture and identity’ of Ukrainian people, Biden says

Joe Biden has accused Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out” Ukraine’s “culture” and “identity”.

The US president made his comments as he addressed 1,200 graduating Naval Academy cadets in Annapolis, Maryland, on Friday (27 May).

“Not only is he trying to take over Ukraine, he’s literally trying to wipe out the culture and identity of the Ukrainian people,” Mr Biden said.

“Attacking schools, nurseries, hospitals, museums, with no other purpose than to eliminate a culture. A direct assault on the fundamental tenets of rules-based international order.”

