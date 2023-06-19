Ukrainian soldiers rescue Russian troops left to drown after Kakhovka dam destruction

Ukrainian special forces rescued a number of Russian soldiers from flooding after the Kakhovka dam was destroyed.

Footage shows boats picking up the four men, who were trapped “up to their necks” when water inundated their trench.

“The Russian soldiers were already weakened and close to death,” Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence wrote, sharing the footage on social media.

Other Russians occupying the area began to shoot at the boat from nearby positions during the rescue, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

The rescued soldiers were then taken back to the Ukrainian base and added to the prisoner of war “exchange fund”.