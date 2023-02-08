Sunak says ‘nothing off the table’ when it comes to supporting Ukraine

Rishi Sunak has said “nothing is off the table” when it comes to sending military support to Ukraine.

The prime minister was speaking at a press conference alongside Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, after the Ukrainian president made a surprise trip to the UK.

“When it comes to the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, nothing is off the table,” Mr Sunak said.

“That’s because we’re determined to ensure the president and his people can be victorious against Russian aggression.”

